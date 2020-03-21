JAMIESON-DATEMA,
Henrica Elberta Elizabeth
(Lize):
Born in Tholen, Zeeland 1925. Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on March 18, 2020. Wife of the late Alan Arthur. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Trish, Dennis and Isabel, Kate, Robert and Sandy, Ben and Jackie, and Emma. Much loved Oma of Rochelle and Juanita; Tim and Anna; Rosemary and Helen; Tessa and Holly; Jack, Jordyn, Lilee, and Harry. Overgrootmoeder of Makaila, Jordan, Israel, Guinevere and Tobias. Survived the Great Depression, the Mobilisation, WW2, the Hunger Winter, 1950s NZ cheese, and EQC.
Thanks Mum.
Special thanks to Dr Peter Davies. Messages to the Jamieson family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Flowers respectfully declined. A private family celebration has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020