BLOM, Hendrika:
On December 26, 2019, peacefully at aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dirk. Much loved mother of Marinus, Lubbert, Dinand, and Dick, loved Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. In lieu of flowers donations to The Christchurch Stroke Club would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/hblom2612 A funeral service for Hendrika will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, January 20, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 15, 2020