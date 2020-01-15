Hendrika BLOM

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hendrika BLOM.
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Canterbury Crematorium Chapel
corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road
View Map
Death Notice

BLOM, Hendrika:
On December 26, 2019, peacefully at aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dirk. Much loved mother of Marinus, Lubbert, Dinand, and Dick, loved Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. In lieu of flowers donations to The Christchurch Stroke Club would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/hblom2612 A funeral service for Hendrika will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Monday, January 20, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.