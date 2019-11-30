Hendrik SMIT

Death Notice

SMIT, Hendrik Jannes:
Passed away on November 25, 2019, surrounded by family. Most dearly loved husband of Sini (deceased). Much loved father and father-in-law of Ben and Kathy, Hans (deceased) and Lynda. Loved Opa of Jeff and Greer, Ryan and Kylie, Hannah and Mark, Michael and Leah, and Old Opa to his 7 great-grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Smit Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Memorial Service for Hendrik will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch, on December 7, 2019, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Nov. 30, 2019
