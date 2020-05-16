Hendricus WOUDBERG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hendricus WOUDBERG.
Service Information
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
3173
075434780
Death Notice

WOUDBERG,
Hendricus Johannes (Henny):
Passed away peacefully with Marietje at his side on Saturday, May 9, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Marietje, father and father-in-law of Jac and Les, Eric and Judith, Bianca and Alan, and Licinda and Jason. Opa to Simon and Leah, Bridey, Isobel and Kieran, Arabella, Bibiana, and Olivia. Great-Opa to Charlie and Lacey. Our thanks to the staff at Tauranga Hospital Ward 3A and The Avenues Care Home who gave wonderful care and support to Henny and Marietje during the Covid-19 lockdown period. A private service for Henny has been held. Contact [email protected]
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.