VERBERNE, Hendricus
Gerardus Hubertus Antoon
(Eric):
On May 20, 2020, at Taieri Court Rest Home, Eric passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side, having just spoken to his son. Much loved father and father-in-law of Justine and Jacob Grieve, Mike and Maaike (Switzerland), loved Opa of Josh, Daniel, and Chloe. A special thanks to the staff at the Otago Hospice and Taieri Court Rest Home for their care of Dad. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to 216 Gladstone Road North, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020