van DUYN, Hendricus Antonius Willibrordus (Hank):
Formerly of Holland, Wanganui, Lyttelton and Lower Hutt. Hank passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathleen (Kathy) for almost 55 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sara, and Joanne and Warren, beloved Opa to Jason, brother-in-law to Mary and the late Frank Keane, Uncle and friend to many. The family would appreciate donations in Hank's memory to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington, and may be left at the service or through wfa.org.nz Messages to The van Duyn Family can be sent, c/- PO Box 30-067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Requiem Mass to Celebrate Hank's life will be held in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 59 Waiwhetu Road, Lower Hutt, on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 7, 2019