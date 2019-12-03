Hendrickus HOFMEESTER

Guest Book
  • "Our hearts go out to Ricky's friends and family at this..."
    - Trina Wong
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad time. Much love to all."
    - Kathleen Miller
Service Information
Selwyn District Funeral Services
817 Jones Road
Rolleston, Canterbury
033477254
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 p.m.
Torlesse Road
West Melton
View Map
Death Notice

HOFMEESTER,
Hendrickus James (Ricky):
On Monday, December 2, 2019, aged 60 years. Beloved father to Ben, Scott, Vicky, Sean, Steven, William and Charlie, and grandfather to Nirvan, Mason and Isla. Much loved partner of Tracey-Leigh. Adored brother to Wanda, Karen, Michelle, Danny, Amanda, and Natasha, and respected uncle to his nieces and nephews. Ricky has requested a relaxed memorial service to be held at 4.00pm on Thursday, December 5 at 122 Torlesse Road, West Melton. There will be an opportunity to share thoughts and memories of Ricky during the service. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Camp Quality Christchurch, donations also accepted at the service. www.campquality.org.nz (Ricky CHCH as reference.)

logo
Published in The Press on Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.