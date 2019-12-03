HOFMEESTER,
Hendrickus James (Ricky):
On Monday, December 2, 2019, aged 60 years. Beloved father to Ben, Scott, Vicky, Sean, Steven, William and Charlie, and grandfather to Nirvan, Mason and Isla. Much loved partner of Tracey-Leigh. Adored brother to Wanda, Karen, Michelle, Danny, Amanda, and Natasha, and respected uncle to his nieces and nephews. Ricky has requested a relaxed memorial service to be held at 4.00pm on Thursday, December 5 at 122 Torlesse Road, West Melton. There will be an opportunity to share thoughts and memories of Ricky during the service. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Camp Quality Christchurch, donations also accepted at the service. www.campquality.org.nz (Ricky CHCH as reference.)
