WINDER, Helen Margaret:

07.10.2019

A year gone, a year we did not know was coming.

It has not quelled our feelings of love or loss.

Helen, you are so missed by those who loved you,

were befriended by you, met you and those you helped along the way.

Thank you for your love and our memories.



Very loved wife of John and mother of Kimberley and Nigel Chapman, Karyn, and much loved Nana of Olivia and Sophie Chapman.