WINDER, Helen Margaret:

John and family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who rang, visited, sent flowers, cards, and attended Helen's funeral. We wish to also acknowledge the support of St John's, and the Doctors and Staff at Wairau Hospital. Helen was a much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law and Nana, who will always remain in our hearts. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere thanks for all your kindness and support during these difficult times and we encourage you to remember and continue to celebrate Helen's life.



