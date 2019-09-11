VELTMAN, Helen Mary:
Born June 20, 1928, died September 8, 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved wife of the late Anton. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Clare and Neil, the late Paul, Mary and Murray, Stephen and Kathy, Anna and Craig, Louise, Martin and Pyteena. Mama of Camille, Rory, Leah, Lydia, Shona, Owen, Ella, Emma, Matthew, Peter, Bridget, Aleisha, Simon, Melissa, and Luke. Mama of her great-grandchildren Jacob, Dale, Sadie, and Sophie. A Requiem Mass for Helen will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Morrinsville, on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Te Aroha Cemetery, Te Aroha. All communications to the Veltman family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019