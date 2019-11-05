TOCHER,
Helen Elizabeth (Biff):
Of Diamond Peak, Gore. Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John (Jock), loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanna and Morad (London), Virginia (Cambridge), Rosie and Seamus (Diamond Peak), and a loved Grandmother of Henry, Annabelle, and Tom; Lilia and Hana. A celebration of Elizabeth's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, November 8, at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's New Zealand. Sincere thanks to all the staff at Windsor Park for their wonderful care and support. Messages to family, 335 Diamond Peak Road, RD 2, Gore 9772.
Published in The Press on Nov. 5, 2019