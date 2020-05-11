Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Death Notice



(nee Grant):

At Timaru on Friday, May 8th; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Donald. A devoted and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dougal and Val, Bill and Chris, Duncan and Taryn, Karen and Tony Cross and Jane. A much loved gran and great-gran to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved and respected aunt and a dear friend to many. Our grateful and appreciative thanks to the team at Margaret Wilson Complex, Helen's home for the past 3 years. A private cremation has been held but a Memorial Service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 'The Scott Family' C/- 4/96 North St, Timaru 7910,or to Jane at 366 Lower Hook Road, 8RD Waimate 7978.







SCOTT, Helen Josephine(nee Grant):At Timaru on Friday, May 8th; aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Donald. A devoted and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dougal and Val, Bill and Chris, Duncan and Taryn, Karen and Tony Cross and Jane. A much loved gran and great-gran to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved and respected aunt and a dear friend to many. Our grateful and appreciative thanks to the team at Margaret Wilson Complex, Helen's home for the past 3 years. A private cremation has been held but a Memorial Service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at a later date. Messages to 'The Scott Family' C/- 4/96 North St, Timaru 7910,or to Jane at 366 Lower Hook Road, 8RD Waimate 7978. Published in The Press on May 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers