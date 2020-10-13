RUSSELL, Helen Mary:

Passed away peacefully at Te Nikau Grey Hospital on Monday, October 12, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne and Kiri, Lynn and Andrew Welsford, and Tony and Bridget (all of Greymouth), much loved nana of Kieran, Sam, Max, Charlee, Billie and Neve, and a loved sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend. In her 78th year. Flowers respectfully declined but donations to the Greymouth District Nurses Group would be appreciated and could be made at the service. Messages to 3 Kowhai St, Greymouth. A special thanks to the Greymouth District Nurses for their special care of Helen. A celebration of Helen's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare St, Greymouth, on Thursday, October 15, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery.

Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth.



