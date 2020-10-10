ROACH, Helen Margaret:
On October 6, 2020, passed away peacefully at St Allisa Lifecare. Dearly loved wife of Neville, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Anne and Alf, loved aunty of Jocelyn and Terry, loved step-mum of Dave and Lynnea, Mary and Steve, and Joanne and Mike, loved grandma and great-grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to St Allisa for their love and care of Helen. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Helen Roach, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Helen's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020