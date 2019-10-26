Guest Book View Sign Service Information Academy Funeral Services Ltd 65 Main South Road Christchurch , Canterbury 033430919 Death Notice



(nee Ellerm):

Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019, after a short illness; aged 82 years. Absolute love of Jack's life, married for 62 years, together for 65. Best Mum ever to Shelley and Mike (Mackay); Mike and Catherine; Andrew and Pip; Wendy and Megan. Beloved Nana of Hannah, Caitlin, Ben, Ruby, Alex, Gabrielle, Monique and Great Nana to Eden. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Shirley and Harry, Bill and Lee, Jack and Joyce and her many nieces and nephews.

'Will be sorely missed and leaves a vacuum that can't be filled, may she rest in peace'

The family would like to express their heart felt thanks to the respect, kindness, consideration and care given to Mum and Dad by all the staff at Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital during her final days. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Canterbury would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, November 1, at 3.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.







REEVES, Helen Ora May(nee Ellerm):Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2019, after a short illness; aged 82 years. Absolute love of Jack's life, married for 62 years, together for 65. Best Mum ever to Shelley and Mike (Mackay); Mike and Catherine; Andrew and Pip; Wendy and Megan. Beloved Nana of Hannah, Caitlin, Ben, Ruby, Alex, Gabrielle, Monique and Great Nana to Eden. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Shirley and Harry, Bill and Lee, Jack and Joyce and her many nieces and nephews.'Will be sorely missed and leaves a vacuum that can't be filled, may she rest in peace'The family would like to express their heart felt thanks to the respect, kindness, consideration and care given to Mum and Dad by all the staff at Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital during her final days. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Canterbury would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, November 1, at 3.30pm. Private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers