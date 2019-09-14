PERRY,
Helen Florence Mary:
Peacefully at Rosecourt Retirement Village, on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Aged 88 years. Much loved twin sister of the late Robert, loved sister of Donald, Jocelyn and the late John and Malcolm, loving aunt of Elizabeth and Stuart; Karen, Sonya and Stephanie and their families. Special thanks to the staff of Rosecourt Retirement Village for their loving care and attention. In accordance with Helen's wishes, a private celebration of her life has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019