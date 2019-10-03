PASLEY, Helen Aroha:
On October 1, 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm, and Alastair and Tala, and the late Hamish; loved grandmother of Ashleigh, Rose, Timothy, Jackson, and Pawel. Cherished sister of Hugh, David, Hector (deceased), and Beatrice (deceased). Messages c/- Marsden House, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson 7010. A funeral service for Aroha will be held at the Hope Garden of Remembrance Chapel, 95 Clover Road, Hope, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019