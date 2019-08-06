O'BRIEN, Helen Margaret:
Peacefully at Mckenzie Heath Care, Geraldine, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Alan (Rusty). Beloved mum and mother-in-law of Rachael and Mark (Auckland), Natasha and Alexander (Auckland), Vanessa and Richard (Nelson). Much loved grandmother of Tessa, Benjamin, Alexandra, Franz, Sabine, Sophia and Antonia. At Helen's request, a private service has been held. Messages to: 12 Guilford Road, Geraldine 7991. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made through the Hospice S.C website.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2019