MORRISON, Helen Jean
(Jean) (nee Love):
Formerly of Port Chalmers. Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020, at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, Christchurch. In her 97th year. Loved wife of the late Bob, loving mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Roland Friesenecker (South Africa), and David and Marianne. A treasured grandma and great-grandma. Special thanks to the staff at Dianna Isaac Retirement Village for their exceptional care of Jean. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Jean Morrison, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to remember Jean will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, July 2, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2020