MOFFATT, Helen:
Peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in Christchurch, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel; treasured mother, mother-in-law and friend of Mike and Adie, John and Chris, Peter and Sandra, Steve and Barb, Pip and John, and David and Julie; and cherished by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the staff at Rose Court. A private service has been held in accordance with Helen's wishes. Messages to 73 Taylors Mistake Road, Christchurch 8081.
Published in The Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019