MEIKLE, Helen Joyce:
On August 31, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Errol, much loved mother of Clinton, Jackie, and Bradley, loved mother-in-law, and loving grandma of her grandchildren, loving daughter of the late Sam and Joyce Clark. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Helen Meikle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service for Helen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on September 25, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020
