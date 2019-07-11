McMONAGLE, Helen:

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Granger House Rest Home, Greymouth. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our best friend and other mother Aunty Ellen to the McPaike family. Dear Aunty Helen to the McMonagle Family and the Somers Family. Loved by her great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. In her 95th year.

Rest In Peace

A celebration of Helen's life will be held in the Anisy Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Friday) at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.

Resting in the care of

Anisy Funeral Home

Greymouth



