  • "Our condolences Jimmy, Kerry and family Ara, Trevor, Zahn..."
    - Ara and Trevor Highley
  • "We were so sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one...."
    - Anita Cowie
  • "McKELVIE, Helen Kathleen: Peacefully on April 9, 2020,..."
    - Helen MCKELVIE
    Published in: The Press
  • "McKELVIE, Helen Kathleen: Beloved Mum and Nana to James and..."
    - Helen MCKELVIE
    Published in: The Press
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
McKELVIE, Helen Kathleen:
Peacefully on April 9, 2020. Loved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved Mum of Susan and Philip, James and Kerry, Lynda and Evan, and Craig. Loved by her 6 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
"Back with Dad"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Helen McKelvie, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation is to be held due to the current restrictions. A Memorial Service for Helen will be held at a later date, to be advised, when we are able to gather to honour her.

Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020
