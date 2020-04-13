McKELVIE, Helen Kathleen:
Peacefully on April 9, 2020. Loved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved Mum of Susan and Philip, James and Kerry, Lynda and Evan, and Craig. Loved by her 6 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
"Back with Dad"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Helen McKelvie, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation is to be held due to the current restrictions. A Memorial Service for Helen will be held at a later date, to be advised, when we are able to gather to honour her.
Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020