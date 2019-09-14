Guest Book View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



(Rose) (nee Cresswell):

Peacefully passed away September 10, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 85th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Laura (Romanes) and Leo William (Jack) Cresswell. Treasured sister and sister-in-law of the late William and Margaret Cresswell (Nelson), Violet and Peter Redington (Napier), Maureen and William Neal (Nelson) and John (Nelson). Dearly loved sister of Anne (Queensland). Loving wife of the late Silas (Gordon) McAlister. Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Shelley (Brisbane), Priscilla and Mark Brown-Thomas (Napier), Carol and John Roche, Tony and Diane, Sandra and Roy Pardoe (Nelson), Susan (Napier), Paul and Audrey, Stuart, Helen Peterson, Sally, Shirley and David Thomas and Michael (Wellington) and loving stepmother to Peter, Judy Gill, and the late Heather Ann and Richard McAlister. Treasured Granny/Nana, Great-Granny/Nana, Great-Great-Granny/Nana, Aunt, Great-Aunt, Great-Great-Aunt and sister-in-law and cousin to so so many. A huge thank you to all Hospital staff who treated Mum and us with so much dignity and respect. In lieu of flowers donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/hcrmcalister1009. In accordance with Rose's wishes her body has been bequeathed to the Otago Medical School. A memorial service for Rose will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1.00pm.







