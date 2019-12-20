JONES, Helen Portig:
Peacefully on December 18, 2019, at Radius Hawthorne. Much loved wife of the late Henry (Harry). Dearly loved mother of Lynne, Sally and Bernard, Gary and Tracey, and loved grandmother of Blair, Nathan, Reuben, and Grace. The family appreciate and would like to thank the staff of Radius Hawthorne for their loving care of their Mum. Messages may be addressed to the Jones family, C/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/hpjones1812. A Celebration of Helen's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, December 23, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019