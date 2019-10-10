Helen JONES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen JONES.
Service Information
Harbour City Funeral Home Ltd
665 High St
Wellington, Wellington
045700111
Death Notice

JONES, Helen Mabel:
7.1.1931 - 4.10.2019
Loving Mum to Bill, Gus, Andrew, Kirsten and Megan. Nana to Rachel, Sarah, Jacob, Millie, Hamish, Abbey, Olivia and Mel. Passed away peacefully in Lower Hutt on October 4, 2019.
Thanks for being such a special inspiration.
Funeral Service to be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 665 High Street, Lower Hutt, on Monday, October 14, at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Wellington Free Ambulance Service.
Published in The Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.