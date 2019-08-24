IRVINE, Helen Margaret:
At Wesley Care on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanna and Sean, and Simon and Sharon. A grandmother of Shan, Mila, Sky and Carlos. A dearly loved friend to many. Special thanks to the kind staff at Wesley Care. Messages to the Irvine Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of the Christchurch Botanic Gardens Inc would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Helen's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, August 29, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019