Helen IRVINE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen IRVINE.
Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

IRVINE, Helen Margaret:
At Wesley Care on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, aged 78 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Joanna and Sean, and Simon and Sharon. A grandmother of Shan, Mila, Sky and Carlos. A dearly loved friend to many. Special thanks to the kind staff at Wesley Care. Messages to the Irvine Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of the Christchurch Botanic Gardens Inc would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Helen's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, August 29, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.