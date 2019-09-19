HOWARD,

Helen Margaret (Ellie):

Passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, at Rosebank Rest Home, Ashburton, surrounded by family. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Daughter of the late Susannah and William Thomson. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Gaylyn (Lawrence), Di and Alan Risk (Timaru), and Tony and Margaret (Woodlands). Treasured Nan of Melanie and Simon, and Symon and Simone; Julie-Ann and David, Fiona and Peter, Anna, and William and Helen; Craig and Alex, and Hayden and Anna. Adored Great-Nan of all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Howard Family, PO Box 472, Ashburton 7740. Donations to Ashburton St John may be left at the service. Special thanks to Dr Penny Holdaway and the amazing staff at Rosebank. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at Our Chapel, Cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Tuesday, September 24, commencing at 10.30am. Followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery at 2.30pm.