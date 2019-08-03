HILL, Helen:
On August 1, 2019, peacefully at Elmswood Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Denis, loved sister of Jennifer Warren, and the late Peter Mark-Brown, a loved aunt and great-aunt. Many thanks for the love and care shown to Helen by all of the staff at Elmswood Retirement Village. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Helen Hill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Helen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Waikari Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, August 7, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019