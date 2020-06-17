HEWLAND,
Helen Robyn (Robyn): QSM
On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Parkstone Care Home, passed away peacefully with her children at her side, aged 81 years. Much loved mother of Victoria Coad, and Andrew Willis, and mother-in-law of Nick Coad, and of Melissa Macfarlane-Willis. Loved Nanna of Sam and Maddie Coad. Loved sister of Morgan Hewland. Doctor, psychiatrist, counsellor, advocate, colleague and friend to so many. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude and Parkstone who took great care of Robyn and the family in the final weeks. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Robyn Hewland, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545, or alternatively online at lambandhayward.co.nz/obituaries In memory of Robyn, donations to The Youth Hub would be appreciated and may be made at the service. At the family's request, you are invited to bring a garden flower to be placed with Robyn. A Funeral Service will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Saturday, June 20, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020