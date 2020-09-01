Helen HEAPS (1933 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "To Helen's Family, I was sorry to see Helen's passing in..."
    - carole newton
  • "Helen was a dear dear friend whom we shall remember with..."
    - Zeta & John Laurie
Service Information
Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
84 Carmen Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033588807
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Aidan's Anglican Church
63 Brookside Terrace
Christchurch
Death Notice

HEAPS, Helen Lucy:
26.3.1933 - 31.8.2020
Adored daughter of the late Len and Lucy McKeage, and sister to Bruce. Loved wife of the late Eric. Mother to Godfrey, David, Michael, and Louise and respected partners of Helen's children: John, Catherine, and Sue. Loved nana of Christopher, Kimberley, and Joe.
"Like Eric, Helen loved colour"
Covid Level 2 guidelines limit the service to 100 attendees. Messages to the Heaps Family c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Helen will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 63 Brookside Terrace, Christchurch on Friday, September 4 at 11.00am.

Published in The Press from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2020
