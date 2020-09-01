HEAPS, Helen Lucy:
26.3.1933 - 31.8.2020
Adored daughter of the late Len and Lucy McKeage, and sister to Bruce. Loved wife of the late Eric. Mother to Godfrey, David, Michael, and Louise and respected partners of Helen's children: John, Catherine, and Sue. Loved nana of Christopher, Kimberley, and Joe.
"Like Eric, Helen loved colour"
Covid Level 2 guidelines limit the service to 100 attendees. Messages to the Heaps Family c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Helen will be held at St Aidan's Anglican Church, 63 Brookside Terrace, Christchurch on Friday, September 4 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2020