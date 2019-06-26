HAYES, Helen Margaret:
On Saturday, June 22, 2019, aged 86, after a period of illness. Much loved wife of Warwick for 65 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rod and Adrianne, Geoff and Irena, and Granny of Jessica, Laura, Alice and Katie. Great-Grandmother of Archer. Sister and sister-in-law of Brian (deceased) and Judith, Beverley and Ian (deceased). Thanks to carers at Merivale Retirement Village. A Private Family Service for Helen has been held.
Published in The Press on June 26, 2019