GRIFFIN, Helen Maude:

Member of the Golden Grenadiers, Greymouth. Passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 peacefully at Dixon House surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved partner of the late Laurie. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Lorna, Donna and Cam, and the late Russell. Much loved daughter of the late Henry and Bertha. Much loved sister of Peter (dec). Very much loved Nan of Georgia and Nan of Kirsty and Rachel.

"A strong, independent fighter, now at Peace"

In her 83rd year. Messages c/- Anisy's, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dixon House Outings Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Helen's Funeral service will be held in the Anisy Funeral Chapel, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth, on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by Private Family Cremation.

