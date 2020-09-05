FRASER, Helen Elizabeth:

On Friday, September 4, 2020, Helen passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at Windsorcare, aged 95 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alexander (Sandy) and the late Peter Black. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Rae, Donald and Margaret, Greg (deceased) and Barbara (Rotorua.) Treasured grandmother of Caroline, Melanie and Claire, Natalie and Simon, Blair and Marlia. Loved great-grandmother of Sian, Mackenzie, Maegan and Liam, Sacha and Nikolai Sadly missed by her Canadian cousins Jean, Evelyn, Martha and Robert. The family wishes to thank Dr Phil Gray and the Staff of Windsorcare for their kind and compassionate care of Helen. Messages to the family of the late Helen Fraser, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013 please. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at John Rhind Chapel, entrance off London and Whitmore Street, Christchurch, on Thursday, September 10, at 1.00pm.



