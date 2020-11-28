FOWLER, Helen Marie
(nee McCracken):
On November 26, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village; in her 94th year. Treasured wife of the late Ramon (Ray), and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and Nigel Smith (Australia). Daughter of the late James and Mary McCracken and last remaining sister of the McCracken girls; Elizabeth, Anne, May, Joan, Jean, and Hinemoa. A cherished aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
"Now at peace"
We would like to acknowledge the amazing care and love shown to Helen by all the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding, Dr Marr and all our special family and friends who have supported Helen in Debbie's absence. Helen will be privately cremated and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be organized by Debbie when she and Nigel are able to return to NZ. Messages to Helen's family can be sent c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020