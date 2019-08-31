DENCH, Helen Mary
(nee McFadden)
(formerly Fowlds):
On August 29, 2019, peacefully at Rose Court surrounded by her loving family; aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Paul, loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Simone, Gary, Wayne and Melinda, loved nana of Morgan, Emma, Harry and James and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Special thanks to the staff of Rose Court for their love and care. Messages to the Dench family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch, 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, (via Gardiners Road), on Wednesday, September 4, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019