CRAWFORD,
Helen Elizabeth (Chookie):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at The Oaks on Friday, August 14, 2020. Loved wife of the late Ron. Precious mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Les Heaphy, Donald and Vicki. Much loved Chookie of Stephen and Kylie, Lisa and Shaun, Anna and James, Daniel and Emma-Kate, William and Madi, Samuel, Katherine, and Jessica. Great-Chookie of Thomas, Cameron, Chase, Toby, Charlotte, Israel, Lakyn, Beau, and Rowan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Don (dec) and Heather Fuller.
"There will be much rejoicing in Heaven"
Messages to the Crawford Family, c/- PO Box 76147, Northwood, Christchurch 8548. A private family service will be held on Wednesday due to Covid Level-2 requirements. Live-streaming will be available by searching You Tube. The channel name is "St Christopher's Anglican Church – Christchurch."
Published in The Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020