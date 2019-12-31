CONSTABLE,
Helen Rosemary:
Passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019, at Essie Summers Retirement Village at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Gerry, loving sister to Margaret and Tim. Deeply loved and will be sorely missed by sons Pete and Jeff, daughter-in-law Melle, and grandchildren Eloise, Lydia, and Chloe. Dear friend to many who knew her. Messages may be sent to the family at 38 Tilford Street, Woolston 8062. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 2.00pm on Friday, January 3, at Latimer Church, 12 Berwick Street. All welcome.
Published in The Press on Dec. 31, 2019