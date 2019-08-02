Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen BELL. View Sign Service Information Patersons Funeral Services 530 East Street Ashburton , Canterbury 033088474 Death Notice



(nee Malcolm):

On July 29, 2019, peacefully at Radius Millstream, Ashburton. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late John McPeake Bell. Loved mother of Bruce, Alastair and Paul, and daughter Alison. Loved Nana of Sarah and Sam Miller, Simon, Julia and Callum. Loved great-Nana of Archie and Charlie. Loved sister of the late Alan Kenneth Malcolm and sister-in-law of the late Norrel, and Irene. Loved Aunt of Janet and Craig Hadley, Mark, Jenny and Steve Lunn, Marilyn and Martin Strachan, and Guy and Valerie Ockenden. Messages to Alison C/- 69/283 Spring Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia, or to the Bell family C/- P O Box 472, Ashburton 7740. No flowers by request but donations to Dementia New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Monday, August 5, commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery.







BELL, Helen Marion Jean(nee Malcolm):On July 29, 2019, peacefully at Radius Millstream, Ashburton. Aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late John McPeake Bell. Loved mother of Bruce, Alastair and Paul, and daughter Alison. Loved Nana of Sarah and Sam Miller, Simon, Julia and Callum. Loved great-Nana of Archie and Charlie. Loved sister of the late Alan Kenneth Malcolm and sister-in-law of the late Norrel, and Irene. Loved Aunt of Janet and Craig Hadley, Mark, Jenny and Steve Lunn, Marilyn and Martin Strachan, and Guy and Valerie Ockenden. Messages to Alison C/- 69/283 Spring Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia, or to the Bell family C/- P O Box 472, Ashburton 7740. No flowers by request but donations to Dementia New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at our Chapel, cnr East and Cox Streets, Ashburton, on Monday, August 5, commencing at 1.30pm. Followed by interment at the Ashburton New Lawn Cemetery. Published in The Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers