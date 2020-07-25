BAIN,
Helen Joan (nee Brough):
Peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Nurse Maude Hospital, after a courageous and dignified battle, aged 81 years. Much loved and cherished wife of Ken for 56 years. Loving and caring mother and mother-in-law of David and Frana, Stephen and Jo, Chris and Tania (Melbourne), Fiona and Dermot, treasured grandma of Caroline, Stephanie, and Alice; Annie; Hannah, Amelie, and Hamish, and loved sister of Brenda Lyon. Helen's family wish to thank the caring doctors, palliative care nurses, nurses at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude District Service and Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Helen Bain, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Memorial Service for Helen will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on August 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020