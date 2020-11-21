ANGUS,
Dr Helen Beaumont:
On September 30, 2020, peacefully after a short illness, aged 85 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Jean and the late Norman. Generous, supportive and much loved aunt and great-aunt of Jenny, Susann, and Michael; and Meg. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dr Helen Angus, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Memorial Service to Celebrate Helen's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Friday, November 27, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020