ANGUS,
Dr Helen Beaumont:
On September 30, 2020, peacefully after a short illness at Burwood Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Jean and the late Norman. Generous, supportive and much loved aunt and great-aunt of Jenny, Susann, and Michael; and Meg. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff of Ward B1, Burwood Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Dr Helen Angus c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to St John Ambulance, PO Box 1443, Christchurch 8140. In accordance with family wishes, a private cremation will take place. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date, details to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2020