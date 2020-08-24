ALDRIDGE, Helen Margaret
(nee Gregory):
Passed away peacefully with Heather and Sherril by her side, on August 20, 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Mum of Heather O'Keeffe and Sherril Macdonald, and loved mother-in-law of Anthony Macdonald. Loved Nana of Kyle O'Keeffe, Timothy, and Michael Macdonald, and Great-Gran of Caleb, and Ryan O'Keeffe and Savannah Macdonald. Helen was loved by her brother David Gregory. Messages for the Family may be sent to PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. Due to covid restrictions the family ask that you contact them if you wish to attend Helen's Funeral which will be held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Rd, Wigram, on Tuesday, August 25, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2020