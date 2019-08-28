Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



On August 20, 2019, our dear Heike was taken from us all unexpectedly, aged 49 years. Loving, devoted partner of Olaf Merten, attentive and loving Mama of Luna, loved daughter of Heinz and Helga (Germany), loving sister and sister-in-law of Carsten and Anja, loved aunt of Till, and Patrick, and niece of Aunt Ellen. Thank you to the Community and everyone for your support over this very sad time. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Heike Mueller, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to South New Brighton School would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate and farewell Heike will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Road, Linwood, on Saturday, August 31, at 2.30pm, followed by a private cremation.







Published in The Press on Aug. 28, 2019

