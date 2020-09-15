COX,
Hector William Percival:
At home in Fairlie on September 13, 2020, in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Valmai. Much loved father and father-in-law of Janene and Bob Moffat (Scotland), Yvonne and Ben Lee (Cannington), David and Ros (Charteris Bay). Cherished "Hec" of his grandchildren Ben and Victoria, Nikki and Garry; Hamish and Alexandra, and Gabby; Bradley and Mackenzie. At Hec's request a private family funeral service is being held. Messages can be sent to 8B Railway Place, Fairlie.
Published in The Press on Sept. 15, 2020