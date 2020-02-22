Acknowledgment

WYATT, Heather Jane

(nee Robertson,

formerly Forrester):

20.12.1938 - 6.12.2019

Margaret, Gordon, Andrew and their families wish to thank you all for the love and support you gave us after the death of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend to many. Thank you for the phone calls, cards, flowers, messages, meals and baking we have received. A special thanks to Jen for her kindness and support; to Dr Josh Howe and his team at the Upper Riccarton Medical Centre for their care; to Mark Webster at Staywell Pharmacy for his kindness and assistance over many years; to Ward 25 for their excellent care of mum; to the resident's of Wilson Street for their help and friendship. We also wish to thank Beth Dunn (Celebrant) and George Holtz (Academy Funerals) for their kind-heartedness, sensitivity and professionalism in handling all funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our personal acknowledgement.

You will forever live on in us and

Everything that we do

We love you and will miss you but

We will never forget you xxx



