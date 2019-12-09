WYATT, Heather Jane:
20.12.1938 - 06.12.2019
Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; in her 81st year. Loved partner of the late Doug Snow; former wife of the late Des Wyatt; and Allan Forrester. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Gordon and Leeanne Forrester (Aust.), Andrew and Deborah Forrester (Aust.), Margaret Gainsford, and the late Stephen and Owen. A loved Grandma and Great-Grandmother to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Jen, Dr Josh Howe and his team at the Upper Riccarton Medical Centre, the staff of ward 25, Christchurch Hospital, and the Wilson Street residents for their wonderful care and support. Messages to the Wyatt family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019