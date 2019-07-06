HARVEY, Heather Elaine:
On July 1, 2019, peacefully at Hoon Hay House, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Judy, and Dianne, and adored Grandmother of
4 grandchildren and her
9 great-grandchildren, and loved sister of Barry, and the late Beverley. A special thanks to the staff at Hoon Hay House for their wonderful care of Heather.
Reunited with Don again
In accordance with Heather's wishes, a private funeral has been held.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019