Heather HAGGART

Guest Book
  • "Always remember Heathers great contribution at the T&C..."
    - Wally Bell
  • "Heather was a great friend over the past 57 years. We..."
  • "Sincere Condolences to all the family of Heather. She had a..."
    - Robyn Pickard
  • "Our deepest sympathies with the passing of a lovely Lady..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to all of Heather's family Raylene Cowles"
    - Raylene Cowles
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

HAGGART, Heather Lilian:
Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Home, on 24 April 2020, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, much loved Mum of Jenny Rands (Timaru), Marilyn and David Cowan (Gore), Ross and Cath (Christchurch), John and Michelle (Christchurch), and Phil and Kath Beard (Timaru), and much loved Gran and Great-Gran. Special thanks to Lorna and the Glenwood Rest Home staff who have cared for Mum over the past 8 weeks. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private burial has been arranged. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and will be advised. Messages to The Haggart Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on May 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.