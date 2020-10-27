GREEN, Heather Fay:
On October 25, 2020, aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Malcolm, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sara and Hamish Pinfold, and Sam, adored granny of Harriet, treasured daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunty, great-aunty, and friend, and special host mother to her many international students.
"Back together with Malc on their 51st Wedding Anniversary."
Messages for the Green family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Heather's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London or Whitmore Streets, on Wednesday, October 28, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 27, 2020